Fortitude Gold Co. (FTCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 18th

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th.

Fortitude Gold Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of FTCO stock traded up 0.03 on Wednesday, reaching 5.71. The company had a trading volume of 22,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,191. Fortitude Gold has a one year low of 5.25 and a one year high of 7.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is 5.69 and its 200 day moving average is 6.15.

Fortitude Gold Company Profile

Fortitude Gold Corporation, a mining company, focuses on exploring gold and silver projects. Its principal property is the Isabella Pearl mine project covering an area of 9,777 acres located in the Mineral County, Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

