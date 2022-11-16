Fortitude Gold Co. (FTCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 18th

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th.
Fortitude Gold Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of FTCO stock traded up 0.03 on Wednesday, reaching 5.71. The company had a trading volume of 22,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,191. Fortitude Gold has a one year low of 5.25 and a one year high of 7.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is 5.69 and its 200 day moving average is 6.15.
Fortitude Gold Company Profile
