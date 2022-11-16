Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Short Interest Up 5.8% in October

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the October 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Forward Pharma A/S Stock Performance

Shares of Forward Pharma A/S stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.92. 1,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,946. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.13 and its 200 day moving average is $4.00. Forward Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $7.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Forward Pharma A/S in a research note on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Forward Pharma A/S

Forward Pharma A/S does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a biopharmaceutical company that focused on developing FP187 proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. Forward Pharma A/S was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

