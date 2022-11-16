Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Increases Dividend to $0.34 Per Share

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Four Corners Property Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Four Corners Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 114.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.33 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.6%.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Performance

Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $26.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.26 and a 200-day moving average of $26.59. Four Corners Property Trust has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $30.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Four Corners Property Trust

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 26.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 6.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $366,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $296,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FCPT. StockNews.com began coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Four Corners Property Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.