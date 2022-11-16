Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Increases Dividend to $0.34 Per Share

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.
Four Corners Property Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Four Corners Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 114.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.33 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.6%.
Four Corners Property Trust Stock Performance
Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $26.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.26 and a 200-day moving average of $26.59. Four Corners Property Trust has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $30.13.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on FCPT. StockNews.com began coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Four Corners Property Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.
Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile
FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.
