Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $32.36

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 32.36 ($0.38) and traded as high as GBX 34.95 ($0.41). Foxtons Group shares last traded at GBX 34.50 ($0.41), with a volume of 343,910 shares traded.
Foxtons Group Trading Down 3.8 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 32.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 36.18. The company has a market capitalization of £101.43 million and a PE ratio of 1,700.00.
Insider Transactions at Foxtons Group
In other news, insider Nigel Rich CBE bought 40,709 shares of Foxtons Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.36) per share, with a total value of £12,619.79 ($14,829.37).
About Foxtons Group
Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in letting and managing residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.
