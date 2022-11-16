Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Acquires 12,430 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc raised its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 169,360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,430 shares during the period. Gentex makes up approximately 1.7% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Gentex were worth $5,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Gentex by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Gentex by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Gentex by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,910 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. 86.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gentex alerts:

Insider Transactions at Gentex

In other news, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $364,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,022.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $364,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,022.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $257,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,050,344.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gentex Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on GNTX. TheStreet lowered Gentex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Gentex to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gentex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a report on Sunday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Gentex from $37.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Gentex stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,403. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.72 and a 200-day moving average of $27.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $37.90.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). Gentex had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $493.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

Gentex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.