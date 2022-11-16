Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Has $4.09 Million Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lowered its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,740 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CME. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 52,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.86.

In other news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 48,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director William R. Shepard purchased 48,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $68,677.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,071.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,610 shares of company stock worth $1,123,970. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CME Group stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $175.53. 18,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,049,153. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.58 and a 12-month high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.49.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 54.42%.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

