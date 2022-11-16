Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Sells 18,833 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc reduced its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,833 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions makes up about 6.0% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $20,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 104.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 29.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth $53,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Motorola Solutions stock traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $252.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,181. The company has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.18 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.73.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 533.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 410 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.87, for a total value of $104,906.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,676.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.87, for a total transaction of $104,906.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,676.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John P. Molloy sold 5,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.50, for a total transaction of $1,333,570.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,966,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,144 shares of company stock valued at $19,314,123 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

