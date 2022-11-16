Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Sells 26,426 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 87.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,426 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Unilever by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,225,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,067 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Unilever by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,652,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,035,000 after purchasing an additional 99,566 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Unilever by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,988,000 after purchasing an additional 28,870 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,922,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,330,000 after purchasing an additional 962,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,828,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,049,000 after purchasing an additional 239,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Price Performance

NYSE UL traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899,728. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.67. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.44 and a fifty-two week high of $54.35.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.4211 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. DZ Bank downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

