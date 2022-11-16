Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Sells 3,414 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc cut its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,414 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 79.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,365,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $613,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,400 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,547,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $943,516,000 after purchasing an additional 471,726 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,373,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $365,637,000 after buying an additional 338,121 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 49.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,012,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $269,213,000 after buying an additional 333,546 shares during the period. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4,112.9% during the first quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 330,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,304,000 after buying an additional 322,167 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Shares of BDX traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.78. 26,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,847,874. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $233.41 and a 200-day moving average of $244.06. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $280.62. The firm has a market cap of $63.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 59.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.88.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

