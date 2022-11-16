Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Sells 4,211 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,211 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty comprises about 1.3% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 78.6% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,434,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 22,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,673,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $433.80. The stock had a trading volume of 13,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,377. The firm has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.32. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $451.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $409.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $400.33.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 64.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ULTA. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $485.24.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

