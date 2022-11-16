Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) Trading Down 0.9%

Franklin Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:FKWL – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.11 and last traded at $3.31. 6,752 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 14,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

Franklin Wireless Trading Up 2.1 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Wireless

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Wireless during the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Wireless during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Wireless by 16.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. 11.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Wireless Company Profile

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides intelligent wireless solutions. The company's products include 5G/4G wireless broadband products, such as wi-fi mobile hotspot, consumer home gateway customer-premises equipment (CPE), and enterprise gateway CPE; and IoT tracking and connected devices, including smart IoT tracking device, connected car, and home phone connect.

