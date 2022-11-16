Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) Short Interest Update

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 364,000 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the October 15th total of 319,300 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 91,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freedom

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRHC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Freedom by 73.1% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Freedom by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Freedom by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Freedom by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after buying an additional 15,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Freedom by 873.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 4,657 shares during the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freedom alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Freedom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

Freedom Trading Down 1.2 %

About Freedom

Shares of NASDAQ FRHC traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.98. 219,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.23. Freedom has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $71.91.

(Get Rating)

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, retail banking, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital auto loans, as well as insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.