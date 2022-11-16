Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Holdings Raised by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,723 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,445 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $5,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 36,569 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 24.3% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 323,325 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $9,460,000 after buying an additional 63,237 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.1% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,789 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,468 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 13,367 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,368.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of FCX traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,033,460. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $53.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.84 and a 200 day moving average of $32.18.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 16.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 11.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FCX. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.