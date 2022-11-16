Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN) Plans GBX 0.34 Dividend

Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.34 ($0.00) per share on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Frenkel Topping Group stock opened at GBX 75 ($0.88) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £95.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,700.00. Frenkel Topping Group has a 52-week low of GBX 58 ($0.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 85 ($1.00). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 64.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.

In other Frenkel Topping Group news, insider Christopher Mills purchased 6,675,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 58 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of £3,871,500 ($4,549,353.70). In other news, insider Christopher Mills bought 6,675,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 58 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of £3,871,500 ($4,549,353.70). Also, insider Richard Fraser sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.71), for a total value of £150,000 ($176,263.22).

Frenkel Topping Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent financial advisory and wealth management services in the United Kingdom. It also offers forensic accounting, cost consulting and management, legal, and post settlement services, as well as witness reports, and care and case management services to legal firms and their clients.

