Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Short Interest Up 24.8% in October

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the October 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Friedman Industries Stock Performance

Friedman Industries stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.47. 22,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,478. Friedman Industries has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $14.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.78 million, a P/E ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.67.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $161.80 million during the quarter.

Friedman Industries Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Friedman Industries’s payout ratio is currently 1.50%.

In related news, Director Sandra Kay Scott acquired 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $48,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mike J. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $78,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,831.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 23,610 shares of company stock worth $196,938. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Friedman Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Friedman Industries by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 295,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Friedman Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Friedman Industries by 15.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its position in Friedman Industries by 38.6% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 46,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 12,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in Friedman Industries by 11.6% during the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 71,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

About Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

