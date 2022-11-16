FTAC Hera Acquisition (NASDAQ:HERA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.00

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 1900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTAC Hera Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HERA. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $41,607,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 143.2% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 6,360,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745,250 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $18,776,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 3,200.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 825,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,060,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $7,709,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Company Profile

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

