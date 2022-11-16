fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Stock Price Down 9.8%

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 9.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.32 and last traded at $3.32. Approximately 241,129 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 12,018,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.
FUBO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on fuboTV from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush raised fuboTV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on fuboTV from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.11.
fuboTV Trading Down 13.3 %
The company has a market cap of $623.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.46.
fuboTV Company Profile
fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.
