fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Stock Price Down 9.8%

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 9.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.32 and last traded at $3.32. Approximately 241,129 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 12,018,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FUBO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on fuboTV from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush raised fuboTV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on fuboTV from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.11.

Get fuboTV alerts:

fuboTV Trading Down 13.3 %

The company has a market cap of $623.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On fuboTV

fuboTV Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in fuboTV by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in fuboTV by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in fuboTV by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in fuboTV by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in fuboTV by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.