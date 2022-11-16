Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.17 and last traded at $49.10. Approximately 48,129 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,045,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FUTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. DBS Vickers started coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Futu from $58.00 to $64.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Futu from $60.60 to $51.50 in a report on Sunday, August 14th. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of Futu from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Futu currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.72.

Futu Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.04.

Institutional Trading of Futu

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $222.59 million for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 11.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUTU. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Futu during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,699,000. Matrix China Management III L.P. bought a new stake in Futu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,486,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Futu by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,253,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,810,000 after acquiring an additional 752,280 shares during the period. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in Futu by 357.3% during the 1st quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 851,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,722,000 after acquiring an additional 665,200 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Futu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,578,000. 19.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

