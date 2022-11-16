Future plc (LON:FUTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,995.40 ($35.20).

FUTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Future from GBX 3,253 ($38.23) to GBX 2,852 ($33.51) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($29.38) target price on shares of Future in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Future from GBX 2,500 ($29.38) to GBX 1,975 ($23.21) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Shares of LON FUTR opened at GBX 1,551 ($18.23) on Wednesday. Future has a 12-month low of GBX 1,114.25 ($13.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,940 ($46.30). The company has a market cap of £1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,068.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,388.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,661.

In other news, insider Penny Ladkin-Brand purchased 7,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,387 ($16.30) per share, for a total transaction of £99,004.06 ($116,338.50).

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

