FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) Issued By National Bank Financial

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report issued on Monday, November 14th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Fortuna Silver Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FVI. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.25 to C$5.75 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.35.

Shares of TSE FVI opened at C$4.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.85. The company has a market cap of C$1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12 month low of C$2.82 and a 12 month high of C$6.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.73.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

