FY2022 EPS Estimates for Celanese Co. Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Celanese in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $16.25 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $14.70. The consensus estimate for Celanese’s current full-year earnings is $16.15 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Celanese’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.75 EPS.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.82 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CE. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Celanese from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $172.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.86.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $102.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.15 and its 200 day moving average is $116.87. Celanese has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $176.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 18.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 20.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the second quarter worth approximately $386,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 14.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 16.7% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

