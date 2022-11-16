FY2022 EPS Estimates for Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) Increased by Analyst

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Context Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.97) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.00). The consensus estimate for Context Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.04) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Context Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.61) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

Context Therapeutics Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CNTX stock opened at $1.20 on Monday. Context Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $10.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Context Therapeutics

About Context Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Context Therapeutics by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 14,607 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. 22.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Context Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer for women in the United States. Its lead product candidate is onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a potent and selective antagonist of the progesterone receptor that is linked to resistance for various classes of cancer therapeutics, such as anti-estrogen therapies across female hormone-dependent cancers.

