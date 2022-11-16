FY2022 EPS Estimates for GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Lifted by Analyst

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for GlycoMimetics in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.86) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.05). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for GlycoMimetics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.98) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for GlycoMimetics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on GlycoMimetics in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,879,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 32,650 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 20.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 95,800 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 7.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 30,466 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 39,001 shares during the period. 50.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.
