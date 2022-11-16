FY2022 EPS Estimates for Nkarta, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2022

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTXGet Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Nkarta in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 9th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.60) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.75). The consensus estimate for Nkarta’s current full-year earnings is ($2.64) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Nkarta’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.84) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.11) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NKTX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Nkarta in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Nkarta in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Nkarta from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Nkarta in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.30.

Nkarta Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NKTX opened at $10.92 on Monday. Nkarta has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $20.35. The stock has a market cap of $533.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Nkarta by 64.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,879,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,473 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Nkarta by 68.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,296,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,222,000 after buying an additional 936,861 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nkarta by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,275,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,950,000 after buying an additional 17,190 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP raised its stake in Nkarta by 67.2% in the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,113,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,055,000 after buying an additional 849,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Nkarta by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,359,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,885,000 after buying an additional 25,917 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Nkarta

In other news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 23,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $304,589.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,269,995.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 6,126 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $79,699.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,569,098.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 23,376 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $304,589.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,269,995.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,344 shares of company stock worth $396,093 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.