FY2022 EPS Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) Lowered by Analyst

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Ovintiv in a research note issued on Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will post earnings of $10.67 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $11.49. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $16.41 per share.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at C$77.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.12. The firm has a market cap of C$19.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.15. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of C$38.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$79.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$68.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$65.53.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

Ovintiv Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.341 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 4.49%.

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.