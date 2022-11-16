FY2022 EPS Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) Lowered by Analyst

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Ovintiv in a research note issued on Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will post earnings of $10.67 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $11.49. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $16.41 per share.
Ovintiv Stock Up 4.8 %
Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at C$77.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.12. The firm has a market cap of C$19.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.15. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of C$38.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$79.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$68.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$65.53.
Ovintiv Increases Dividend
Ovintiv Company Profile
Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.
See Also
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.