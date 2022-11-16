FY2022 EPS Estimates for Sachem Capital Corp. Reduced by Oppenheimer (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH)

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sachem Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Batory now expects that the company will earn $0.44 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Sachem Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.45 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sachem Capital’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Sachem Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. JMP Securities began coverage on Sachem Capital in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price objective on Sachem Capital from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SACH opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. Sachem Capital has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $6.55. The company has a market cap of $148.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.33%. Sachem Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SACH. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sachem Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sachem Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sachem Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sachem Capital by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sachem Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 14.55% of the company’s stock.

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Northeastern United States and Florida. It offers loans to real estate investors and owners to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

