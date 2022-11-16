FY2022 EPS Estimates for Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Increased by Analyst

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report issued on Sunday, November 13th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.00) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.08). The consensus estimate for Spruce Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.13) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Spruce Biosciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.91) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.43.

Spruce Biosciences Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Spruce Biosciences

Shares of SPRB opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1.61. The company has a current ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Spruce Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $5.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 317.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 88,608 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 109,226 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 71,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 78,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 64,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 23,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for adult patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction and clinical consequences in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

