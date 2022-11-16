FY2022 EPS Estimates for Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Reduced by Analyst

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report issued on Sunday, November 13th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.46 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.50. The consensus estimate for Torex Gold Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.32 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TXG. TD Securities lowered their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$31.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. CIBC decreased their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$20.00 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$20.38.

TXG stock opened at C$11.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Torex Gold Resources has a 1-year low of C$8.07 and a 1-year high of C$17.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$964.03 million and a P/E ratio of 4.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.65.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

