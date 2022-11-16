FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Secom Co., Ltd. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SOMLY)

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Secom in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Secom’s current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Secom’s FY2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Secom Price Performance

Shares of SOMLY stock opened at $14.46 on Monday. Secom has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.61.

About Secom

SECOM CO., LTD. provides security services in Japan and internationally. Its Security Services segment offers static guard, armored car, merchandise, and other services, as well as online security systems; sells security and water-treatment equipment; and operates PFI correctional facilities. The company's Fire Protection Services segment provides building management, automatic fire alarm systems, fire extinguishing systems, other fire protection systems, and related maintenance services to office buildings, plants, tunnels, cultural properties, ships, and residences; and environmental monitoring systems.

Further Reading

