FY2023 EPS Estimates for The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED) Lowered by Analyst

The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Westaim in a research report issued on Monday, November 14th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Westaim’s current full-year earnings is $0.51 per share.

Get Westaim alerts:

Westaim Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of WED opened at C$2.49 on Wednesday. Westaim has a 52-week low of C$2.14 and a 52-week high of C$2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 30.48, a current ratio of 30.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.54. The stock has a market cap of C$352.05 million and a PE ratio of 31.13.

About Westaim

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westaim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westaim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.