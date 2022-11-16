FY2024 EPS Estimates for Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Lowered by Analyst

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Flight Centre Travel Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Simotas now anticipates that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Flight Centre Travel Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Flight Centre Travel Group’s FY2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Flight Centre Travel Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FGETF opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. Flight Centre Travel Group has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $9.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.71.

Flight Centre Travel Group Company Profile

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure and corporate sectors in Australia, New Zealand, Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries, as well as supplies products to its national and international network, or travel retail outlets.

