Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIAGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Gaia from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Gaia stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $58.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.00 and a beta of 0.72. Gaia has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $9.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.65.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gaia by 13.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 80,598 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Gaia by 2.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gaia by 12.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Gaia by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Gaia by 15.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

