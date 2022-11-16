Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Gaia from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Gaia Trading Down 0.7 %

Gaia stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $58.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.00 and a beta of 0.72. Gaia has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $9.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaia

Gaia Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gaia by 13.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 80,598 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Gaia by 2.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gaia by 12.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Gaia by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Gaia by 15.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

