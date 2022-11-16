Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) Short Interest Update

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 610,400 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the October 15th total of 519,800 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Galera Therapeutics Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of GRTX opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.50. Galera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $5.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galera Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 281.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 151,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 112,002 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 149,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $1,045,000. 39.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Galera Therapeutics

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; and in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy.

