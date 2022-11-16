GAP (NYSE:GPS) Stock Price Down 7.2%

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) traded down 7.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.57 and last traded at $11.92. 51,191 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,610,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.84.

GPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of GAP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on GAP from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of GAP from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of GAP from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.62.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average of $10.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 1.80.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. GAP had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Gap, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. GAP’s payout ratio is -59.41%.

In other news, CEO Mary Beth Laughton sold 11,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $124,418.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,008.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 44.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of GAP by 290.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of GAP by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of GAP by 208.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in GAP by 14.2% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,161 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

