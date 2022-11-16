Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Position Reduced by Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GRMN. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Garmin by 4.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Garmin in the first quarter worth $287,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 4.9% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,302,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $226,225,000 after purchasing an additional 108,086 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 8.9% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 14,231 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 189.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial cut their price target on Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.40.

Shares of GRMN traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.34. 35,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,365. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.85. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $76.37 and a twelve month high of $147.04.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,785,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,309,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,785,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,309,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $859,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,950 shares in the company, valued at $12,235,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,589 shares of company stock valued at $2,662,269. Company insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

