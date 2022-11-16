Gary Charles Tolman Buys 666 Shares of Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Stock

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) Director Gary Charles Tolman acquired 666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.58 per share, with a total value of $16,370.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,370.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Global Indemnity Group Stock Performance
Shares of Global Indemnity Group stock opened at $24.55 on Wednesday. Global Indemnity Group, LLC has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $27.66. The company has a market cap of $356.71 million, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.92.
Global Indemnity Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.44%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About Global Indemnity Group
Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Indemnity Group (GBLI)
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.