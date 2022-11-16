Gary Charles Tolman Buys 666 Shares of Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Stock

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) Director Gary Charles Tolman acquired 666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.58 per share, with a total value of $16,370.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,370.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Global Indemnity Group Stock Performance

Shares of Global Indemnity Group stock opened at $24.55 on Wednesday. Global Indemnity Group, LLC has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $27.66. The company has a market cap of $356.71 million, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.92.

Global Indemnity Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 906,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,442,000 after purchasing an additional 314,848 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the 1st quarter worth $533,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. 49.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.

Featured Articles

