Gattaca (LON:GATC) Trading 3.4% Higher

Gattaca plc (LON:GATC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 76.95 ($0.90) and last traded at GBX 75 ($0.88). 19,551 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 39,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.50 ($0.85).

Gattaca Trading Up 3.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 69.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 68.08. The stock has a market cap of £24.22 million and a PE ratio of -11.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.09.

About Gattaca

Gattaca plc, a human capital resources company, provides contract and permanent recruitment services in the private and public sectors. The company operates through three segments: UK Engineering, UK Technology, and International. It offers flexible, permanent, and total workforce solutions; professional, engineering, and technology support solutions; and statement of work solutions, as well as talent mapping and insights, rate/salary benchmarking, diversity consultancy, talent attraction and employer branding, recruitment process analysis, recruitment technology, workforce compliance, workforce planning, and assessment and selection solutions.

