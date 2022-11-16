GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Rating) dropped 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.61 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.75 ($0.07). Approximately 133,825 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 624,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.80 ($0.07).

GCM Resources Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.22, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.30 million and a P/E ratio of -4.67.

About GCM Resources

(Get Rating)

GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company. It primarily develops the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest Bangladesh. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

