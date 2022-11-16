Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.43.

GENI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $5.25 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

GENI stock opened at $4.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Genius Sports has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $15.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.61.

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $78.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.20 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 33.53% and a negative return on equity of 18.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that Genius Sports will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its position in Genius Sports by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 18,694,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,064,000 after buying an additional 387,905 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth $11,915,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genius Sports by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,945,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,288 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Genius Sports by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,000,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,680,000 after purchasing an additional 273,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Genius Sports by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,395,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

