Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Short Interest Down 10.0% in October

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the October 15th total of 3,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Gentex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Gentex to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Gentex from $37.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Steven R. Downing purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $257,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,050,344.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Gentex news, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $364,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,022.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $257,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,050,344.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gentex

Gentex Stock Down 0.7 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gentex in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Gentex by 659.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Gentex by 63.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Gentex by 79.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Gentex by 77.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.80. 12,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,403. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.62. Gentex has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $37.90.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $493.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.82 million. Gentex had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gentex will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

