Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Short Interest Update

Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,189,600 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the October 15th total of 1,110,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11,896.0 days.

GRPTF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Getlink from €15.50 ($15.98) to €19.10 ($19.69) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Getlink from €18.40 ($18.97) to €17.70 ($18.25) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Getlink from €10.50 ($10.82) to €13.00 ($13.40) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Getlink from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.95.

GRPTF remained flat at $16.35 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 705. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.78. Getlink has a 52-week low of $14.85 and a 52-week high of $19.56.

Getlink SE engages in the design, finance, construction, and operation of fixed link infrastructure and transport system. The company operates through three segments: Eurotunnel, Europorte, and ElecLink. The Eurotunnel segment operates three tunnels of a length of approximately 50 kilometres each under the English Channel, as well as two terminals at Folkestone in the United Kingdom and the Coquelles in France.

