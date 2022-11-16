Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Trading Up 15.3%

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 15.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as 6.17 and last traded at 6.12. Approximately 10,615 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 855,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at 5.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on GETY shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Getty Images in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Getty Images from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark raised Getty Images from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Getty Images from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Getty Images in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.25 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 8.06.

Get Getty Images alerts:

Getty Images Stock Down 15.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is 7.11.

Insider Transactions at Getty Images

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Getty Images

In other news, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 1,044,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of 9.27, for a total transaction of 9,682,116.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,733,541 shares in the company, valued at 600,079,925.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,678,077 shares of company stock worth $117,506,870. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GETY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Getty Images in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Getty Images in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Getty Images in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Getty Images in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Getty Images in the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Getty Images

(Get Rating)

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.