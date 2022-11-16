GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,757 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.15% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $9,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 366.3% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 82.5% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $61,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

IJK stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,343. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $61.44 and a 1 year high of $88.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.26.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

