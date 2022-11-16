GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,299 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 292,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $8,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in CSX by 1.0% in the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in CSX by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 43,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in CSX by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in CSX by 18.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Benchmark dropped their target price on CSX to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.31.

CSX Price Performance

CSX stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.18. 256,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,946,500. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $65.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.39%.

CSX Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.