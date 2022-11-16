GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $6,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOX. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,523,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,964,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Amdocs by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Amdocs by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amdocs by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on DOX. Barclays upped their price objective on Amdocs to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Amdocs to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.20.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOX traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.09. 5,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,957. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $90.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

About Amdocs

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.