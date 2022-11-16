GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 1,776 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $6,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LHX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $332.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $276.00 to $263.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.42.

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,258,633.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,644,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,978 shares of company stock valued at $10,819,358. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.32. The stock had a trading volume of 27,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,585. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.71 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.08. The company has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.21). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

