GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $14.30 Million Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 236,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.98% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $14,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 234.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Price Performance

MDYV traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.49. 402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,168. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.55. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $73.08.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

