GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $7.69 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,463 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $7,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of American Express by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 193,646 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $26,840,000 after buying an additional 44,222 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $377,000. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of American Express by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,938 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on American Express to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.89.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $153.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,833,743. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.17 and its 200-day moving average is $151.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $114.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.