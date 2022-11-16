GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,655 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $6,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 352.2% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 91.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at $30,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on LH shares. StockNews.com cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.13.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of LH traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $244.52. The stock had a trading volume of 13,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,601. The company’s 50-day moving average is $220.77 and its 200 day moving average is $234.92. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $200.32 and a 12-month high of $317.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total value of $259,659.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total value of $259,659.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.