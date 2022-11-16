GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 438 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,603 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 442.9% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc raised its holdings in Walmart by 100.0% during the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $148.49. 382,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,371,049. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $37,723,764.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 285,336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,713,179,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $37,723,764.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 285,336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,713,179,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,229,106 shares of company stock valued at $168,141,427. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Walmart from $151.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.14.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

